Amsden Creek WHMA to remain closed until May 15

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is extending the winter range closure from May 1 to May 15 on the Amsden Creek Wildlife Habitat Management Area near Dayton.

“It’s not looking like snow conditions are going to allow for adequate elk dispersal from Amsden by the regular opening date,” said Dayton Game Warden Dustin Shorma. “Elk are still depending on the WHMA for forage and security. Keeping the area closed will encourage elk to continue using this area, rather than being displaced to neighboring private property.”

The WHMAs in the Sheridan Region were purchased largely with federal funds from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for the primary purpose of providing winter habitat for elk and deer, said Habitat and Access Coordinator Seth Roseberry.

“Through cooperative agreements and management with State Lands, BLM and the Forest Service these areas provide important wildlife habitats and public recreation opportunities,” Roseberry said.

The Kerns, Bud Love and Ed O. Taylor WHMAs will open on the regularly scheduled dates. For more information, see the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website at https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Public-Access/WHMA.