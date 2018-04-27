Return of the flamingo

Re: Local fundraiser

Saturday, May 12, will mark the return of Reproductive Healthcare of the Big Horns’ “Pink Flamingo” Fundraiser, to be held at the Sheridan Fairgrounds from 6:30-10:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 per person for an evening of tasty food, dancing and more. Tickets and further information are available at www.rhbh.org or by calling (307) 672-7054.

For those who aren’t familiar with Reproductive Heathcare of the Big Horns, we are a health care clinic providing low cost reproductive health care services. For some in our community, the only health care they receive is provided by RHBH. Our fees are all on a sliding scale, and no one is ever denied services for the inability to pay.

This year is especially fraught as the Title X grant of the Public Health Services Act of 1970, of which RHBH historically receives approximately 25 percent of our funding, is threatened by budget cuts, and changes in how the grant is apportioned. The need for reproductive health care and education, as well as cancer screening does not diminish when funding does, and we are very concerned about the impact these cuts will have on our clientele and others in need of affordable care.

Please join us May 12 at the fairgrounds. It’s a great opportunity to support this important work and have a fun-filled evening.

Gayle Laurent

Reproductive Healthcare of the Big Horns