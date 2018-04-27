Indians clobber Broncs early and often

SHERIDAN — Backup goaltenders for both Sheridan and Cheyenne Central saw game action Friday night at Homer Scott Field. However, both goalies entered the contest for very different reasons.

Central’s reserve goalie Simon Lozano came in as the Indians enjoyed a comfortable lead late in the game, while Sheridan’s Sam Salyards entered to relieve starter Nate Roe, who had his fair share of struggles in net.

Central tallied two early goals and rode the wave to a 4-1 victory.

“They’re a very talented team,” Sheridan’s Bridger Gransbery said. “Their defense is just stout. … They’re just everywhere. … We just got outplayed.”

The Indians drew first blood in the eighth minute as Jadon Lopez made Sheridan pay for a midfield mistake.

Another error resulted in Tommy Swainson’s goal exactly one minute later and that took the air right out of the stadium.

Central added its final goal of the first half in the 27th minute when Lopez found the back of the net again. All three first-half goals for the Indians were a byproduct of mistakes the Broncs made in the back half.

“The difference was the mistakes we made, they capitalized on, and the mistakes they made, we did not capitalize on,” Sheridan head coach Scott Soderstrom said.

“It’s disappointing. I expect every time they make a mistake for us to take advantage of it.

“In my opinion, that is most talented soccer team in Wyoming. They’re very good. They play a lot. They’re very experienced, very technical and very tactically savvy.”

And very rested.

Central hadn’t played in a week, while Sheridan was just 24 hours removed from a shootout against Cheyenne East.

Gransbery gave the Broncs some hope out of the halftime locker room. A couple adjustments fruited a few scoring opportunities, and Gransbery found the back of the net with a header off a corner kick in the 45th minute that trimmed Sheridan’s deficit to 3-1.

Any hope for a rally evaporated in the 54th minute when Swainson logged his second goal of the night that gave the game its final tally.

The loss dropped the Broncs to 4-5-1 (12 points) in conference play. Sheridan hosts Campbell County Tuesday at 6 p.m. as apart of senior night. A large group of 10 seniors will get recognized as the Broncs go for the season sweep of the Camels.

Sheridan downed Campbell County 2-1 April 14 in Gillette.

Final

Cheyenne Central….3 1 — 4

Sheridan…………….0 1 — 1

First half_1, Cheyenne Central Jadon Lopez. 2, Cheyenne Central, Tommy Swainson. 3, Cheyenne Central, Lopez.

Second half_4, Sheridan, Bridger Gransbery. 5, Cheyenne Central, Swainson.