Big first half leads Broncs past Cheyenne East, 4-3

SHERIDAN — Thursday felt a little different for the Sheridan High School boys soccer team. The Broncs technically played as the road team, so Homer Scott Field flipped, in a sense.

Due to a snowstorm in Sheridan in early April, the Broncs played their home match against Cheyenne East in Cheyenne. So Thursday, instead of attacking the south goal during the first half, like it does during all of its home games, Sheridan fired goals toward the north end to open the game.

And you won’t hear any complaints from the Broncs.

Sheridan tallied three first-half goals and added another in the second half en route to a 4-3 victory over East.

“We’ve been working on playing the ball a lot more and finally got it going today,” Sheridan’s Sam Smart said. “… We got more shots, and we were passing the ball more, possessing it more, and that created those good opportunities and we finished them.”

The Broncs have had trouble scoring at home this season. In four home matches against conference foes, Sheridan only managed to find the back of the net twice prior to Thursday’s contest. And whether or not flipping the field made the difference — the Broncs fired 21 shots, 12 on target — head coach Scott Soderstrom will take it anyway he can get it.

“We’ve had opportunities, we just haven’t capitalized on them,” Soderstrom said. “Today, the ball bounced in our direction, finally, and we had some beautiful finishes. … The guys played great combinations up front.”

Smart accounted for half of Sheridan’s goals; however, Bryce Taylor kickstarted the offense. Taylor has recorded many shots this season, numerous that were on target, but had nothing to show for it.

He finally broke through Thursday with a long-awaited goal in the seventh minute that gave the Broncs the early advantage.

“Bryce got the monkey off his back and did a great job,” Soderstrom said. “He got a little confidence today, finally. That’s something he’s really been lacking. He’s had a lot of opportunities, he just wasn’t finishing, and today he did. We’ve been waiting for it. We kept telling him, ‘Man, it’s going to happen.’ It hadn’t, though, and today it did, finally.”

East leveled the score as Brayden Parker headed one in during the 22nd minute. The Broncs came right back and just a minute later regained the upper hand on a Toby Jacobs score.

The Thunderbirds, once again, made it a tie game on a 50-yard set piece off the foot of Chayce Willett.

Smart got the first of his two goals — his first career two-goal game — with under 20 seconds to play in the first half that gave the Broncs a 3-2 halftime edge. Smart provided Sheridan with some cushion, cleaning up a loose ball in the 44th minute to make it a 4-2 game.

Willett added another score late, but Sheridan goaltender Nate Roe made the four-goal effort stand up. Roe turned away four of the seven shots on target, and one that he didn’t was a penalty kick.

The Broncs, who completed the season sweep of the Thunderbirds, improved to 4-4-1 (12 points) in conference play and now solely posses the fourth-place position in 4A East.

Sheridan hosts Cheyenne Central Friday at 6 p.m. The Broncs fell to the Indians 3-1 April 7 in Cheyenne.

Final

Cheyenne East….2 1 — 3

Sheridan…………3 1 — 4

First half_1, Sheridan, Bryce Taylor. 2, Cheyenne East, Brayden Parker. 3, Sheridan, Toby Jacobs. 4, Cheyenne East, Chayce Willett. 5, Sheridan, Sam Smart.

Second half_6, Sheridan, Smart. 7, Cheyenne East, Willett.