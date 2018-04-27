City has opening on planning commission

SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan has an opening on its planning commission.

The term of appointment is three years.

Interested individuals should send a brief biography and cover letter to the mayor’s office either via email to cainslie@sheridanwy.net or regular post to: Roger Miller, Mayor, City Hall, PO Box 848, Sheridan, WY 82801.

The planning commission reviews land development proposals within the city limits and makes recommendations to the Sheridan City Council regarding approval.

The commission is guided by existing planning documents adopted by the city council and city code. The Sheridan Planning Commission is also responsible for the overseeing the preparation and update of the Comprehensive Plan and other long-range planning documents.

The commission receives administrative support from city staff.

The Sheridan Planning Commission meets on the second and fourth Monday of every month at 7 p.m. Occasionally, as needed, the commission holds work sessions to address topics of specific concern.

Regular meetings vary in length but typically run about an hour.

Commission members receive information packets on each proposal to be reviewed. The total monthly commitment for meetings, work sessions and packet review averages about 5-6 hours.