Troopers set to get season underway

SHERIDAN — Due to weather conditions, the Sheridan Troopers have spent an uncommonly large amount of time inside this spring. Of the more than 20 official practices the Troopers have held, 14 of them have taken place inside their indoor facility at Thorne-Rider Park. Only recently have the players blessed the real grass and gone through a practice encompassing everything from fly balls to curveballs.

As a result of spending most of their time indoors, the Troopers haven’t worked that much on infielding or outfielding techniques or reading balls off the bat, and it’s those areas where head coach Ben Phillips saw a few faults during the intrasquad scrimmage this past weekend.

“We are going to struggle early defensively because we haven’t had a lot of reps,” Phillips said. “Being an infielder, it’s tough picking hops, picking speeds and angles. That comes with a lot of reps, and we just haven’t had that capability to do that because of the weather and being indoors.”

Sheridan has had the capability to do plenty of hitting within their indoor facility, and the players believe that will be an area of strength early this season.

“It kind of puts us ahead of the competition in batting,” Ayden Roush said. “It really helps our batting, and we’ll just have to catch up with the rest of the teams in defense.”

The Troopers open the season Saturday at the Casper Triangular where they will battle four teams in two days that have all started the process of getting game repetitions. Sheridan represents the only team in AA East — and one of only two teams in the state — that hasn’t played a game yet, while a team like the Gillette Roughriders has completed eight contests.

Phillips has a young team to bring along this season as nine of the 14 players on the roster have never played AA ball. The past couple seasons, Phillips has welcomed a roster littered with veteran players, seasoned pitchers and experienced bats. This year’s edition of the Troopers carries just a few familiar faces, which makes it tough for Phillips to put a finger on how his team’s identity will take form.

“If we struggle offensively, we’ll have to bunt more or we have to hit and run more. If the bats are there, then I don’t want to give away outs and we’ll try and swing it and advance those runners,” Phillips said. “I don’t foresee us, with being so young, having a lot of gap power to be realistic. I don’t see us hitting a lot of doubles, home runs, triples, so it may be station to station.

“But then again, I may be surprised and they may come out and do well; I just don’t know yet. We have so many new faces, and I haven’t seen them play at this level yet.”

The Troopers finished with a 45-22 record last season and a very similar 42-25 record in 2016. Both of those squads ended the postseason with losses to Cheyenne in the state title game.

Post 6 represents the only AA Legion Baseball team from Cheyenne. That’s a baseball team building one AA roster from a city of over 60,000 people — quite a few more people than Sheridan’s 18,000.

So when push came to shove in the state title games the past couple of years, Sheridan simply didn’t have the depth that Cheyenne enjoyed. Phillips believes the Troopers had the talent to beat Post 6 — proving that in the regular season when Sheridan beat Cheyenne twice.

However, when it came down to playing six games in five days, Sheridan simply didn’t have the same abundance of rested arms.

Austin Borzenski, Quinton Brooks, Race Johnston and Caleb Keller return from last year’s team to anchor another squad short on depth.

Brooks played in 38 games and hit .315 with 12 RBIs. He started 16 games, went 8-3, threw a team-high 80.2 innings, boasting a 3.03 ERA and had 72 strikeouts.

Johnston suited up in 29 games and batted .310 with 16 RBIs. Borzenski played in 26 contests and recorded a batting average of .225 with six RBIs. He also threw 33.1 innings with a 3.15 ERA and 15 strikeouts. Keller played in 10 games and collected a pair of hits.

As for the players that received the promotion to the Troopers this offseason, they are just eagerly awaiting that first AA pitch.

“I’m itching to play our first games this weekend,” Caden Sargent said. “I’m super excited to go down there and kick some butt, hopefully, but we’ll have to see.”

The first chance for the Troopers to see where they stack up will take place against the Laramie Rangers Saturday.