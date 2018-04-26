Community kickoff event planned for trails

SHERIDAN — The Bighorn National Forest has invited the public to stop by the forest supervisor’s office in Sheridan May 1 from 1-3 p.m. to learn more about the National Trails Stewardship Act and how to become more involved in helping maintain trails within four priority forests in Wyoming, including the Bighorn National Forest.

This year, the United States celebrates the 50th anniversary of the National Trails System Act, which established America’s system of national, scenic, historic and recreation trails. With more than 158,000 miles of trails, the U.S. Forest Service manages the largest trail system in the country. Current USFS records and audits have identified that only 25 percent of trails on national forest lands meet agency standards for safety and quality recreation experiences, and USFS funding for trail maintenance continues to decrease annually.

The 2016 National Trails Stewardship Act places emphasis on developing and implementing a strategy to significantly increase the role of communities, partners and volunteers in trail maintenance on national forests throughout the country.

In 2018, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue selected 15 priority areas on various national forests throughout the country to begin implementation of the National Trails Stewardship Act. Included in these 15 areas is the Wyoming Forest Gateway Community Priority Area, which includes forest system trails within the Bighorn, Medicine Bow, Shoshone and Bridger-Teton national forests.

The U.S. Forest Service and Wyoming Parks and Recreation will host this statewide kickoff meeting to provide information on selected trails within the Wyoming Forest Community Priority Area and how interested partners and volunteers can get involved in helping maintain trails in these selected priority areas.

This meeting will be broadcast live simultaneously at several U.S. Forest Service offices including Cody, Laramie, Pinedale, Sheridan, Greybull, Jackson and Buffalo.

For more information, contact Dave Mckee at (307) 674-2636 or the forest supervisor’s office at (307) 674-2600. Information on the Bighorn National Forest can also be obtained at www.fs.usda.gov/bighorn.