Broncs pull away for win over Bolts

SHERIDAN — Plenty of things could have distracted the Sheridan High School boys basketball team from the task at hand Friday night. Senior night, a chance to clinch the regular-season conference crown and the fact that Thunder Basin had just one conference victory all had the potential to cloud the Broncs’ vision.

But none of it did.

Well, maybe a little.

“We were pressing a lot early,” Sheridan head coach Jeff Martini said. “We were trying to do a little bit too much. We were trying to go too fast, and things weren’t going real well for us. I just told them at half that we just have to relax. Enjoy the experience, and go and play like you always have.”

The halftime speech must have resonated as Sheridan claimed that conference title with a big second half en route to a 62-47 victory.

“We’d been working hard for a conference title, and we’ve been wanting it really badly,” Sheridan’s Aaron Woodward said. “We haven’t done this well in a while. Things are coming together well.”

Woodward represented one of six seniors who played their final home game Friday. All six were recognized prior to the game and Sheridan’s starting five featured all seniors.

Martini diverted back to his normal starting five in the second half and junior Tristan Bower took control of the game for the Broncs. Bower — who poured in 16 points — scored six third-quarter points, which helped Sheridan vault ahead 40-35.

The Broncs led 46-40 ahead of a fourth stanza where Sheridan blew the game open. The Bolts immediately cut their deficit in half to begin the fourth period, but the Broncs held Thunder Basin without a field goal for nearly four minutes and in the process went on a 12-0 run. A one-possession game turned into a 60-45 game and Sheridan eased in the waning moments.

“Defensive stops was the big key for us,” Martini said. “We forced them into some real hard shots, especially in the fourth quarter. And we did a great job rebounding.”

The victory improved the Broncs to 17-5 overall and 9-2 in conference play. Sheridan locked up the No. 1 seed in the upcoming region tournament — which comes with a bye — as they possess a two-game lead over Cheyenne Central with just one game to play.

That final game for Sheridan is slated for Saturday afternoon against Campbell County. Even though the Broncs have little to play for in terms of conference standing, they’d like some revenge against the only team in conference to topple them on their home floor.

“We owe a better game against Campbell County than what we gave them the first time,” Martini said.

Perhaps the pregame festivities slogged the Broncs down a bit because Thunder Basin owned a 13-8 lead with 2:03 left in the opening period. The Broncs used a quick 6-0 run to claim a slight edge before the Bolts regained the upper hand 15-14 prior to the start of the second frame.

Thunder Basin built a seven-point lead, its largest, early in the second period, but a couple 3-pointers from Aaron Woodward helped Sheridan inch out to a 30-29 halftime lead.

Woodward finished with a team-high 17 points, while Parker Christensen and Sam Lecholat tallied nine and seven points, respectively.

Final

Thunder Basin….15 14 11 7 — 47

Sheridan………..14 16 16 16 — 62

Scoring

Thunder Basin — Worsley 13, Larson 10, Bradley 9, Wilkerson 7, Quinunes 5, Sylte 3

Sheridan — Woodward 17, Bower 16, Christensen 9, Lecholat 7, Ross 5, Erickson 4, Sessions 2, Wright 2