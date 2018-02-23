Sport briefs

Lady Rams keep season alive with easy win over Burns

BIG HORN — The Big Horn girls defeated Burns 61-30 Friday morning in the 2A East Regional Tournament in Torrington, keeping their season alive.

The Lady Rams led 9-0 after the first quarter and extended the lead to 36-16 at halftime and 53-21 after three quarters.

Britney Hutton had 18 points to lead the Big Horn charge, including 16 in the second quarter after scoring 16 in the fourth quarter Thursday against Pine Bluffs.

The Lady Rams face Lusk at 10 a.m. Saturday. The winner moves onto the state tournament. Lusk defeated Big Horn in both of their contests in the regular season.

Rams fall to Pine Bluffs in regional semis

BIG HORN — The Big Horn boys lost 72-42 against Pine Bluffs Friday night in the semifinals of the 2A East Regional Tournament in Torrington.

The game wasn’t competitive for very long, as the second-ranked Hornets jumped out to a 34-17 lead at half and didn’t look back, leading 53-29 after three quarters. Robert Morton led the Rams with 10 points and was the team’s only double-digit scorer.

Big Horn faces Upton at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The winner moves onto the state tournament. The teams split their two matchups in the regular season.

Lady Panthers fall to H.E.M., ending season

CLEARMONT — After losing by two to Guernsey-Sunrise on Thursday, the Arvada-Clearmont girls basketball team lost 39-32 to Hanna-Elk Mountain Friday afternoon at the 1A East Regional Tournament in Douglas, ending its season in disappointing fashion.

The first half was a low-scoring affair, with H.E.M. ahead 13-11 after two quarters. AC trailed 23-19 heading into the fourth quarter and couldn’t quite come back, as H.E.M. made its free throws down the stretch.

Kristin Klaahsen had 10 of her team-high 16 points in the fourth frame. The Lady Panthers finished 16-7 overall on the season.

Eagles’ season ends with loss to Glenrock

DAYTON — The Tongue River boys basketball team lost 88-72 to Glenrock at regional competition Friday afternoon in Torrington, ending the Eagles’ season.

Tongue River trailed 26-21 after the first quarter and 47-40 at halftime. Glenrock extended its lead to 66-54 after the third stanza and pulled away for the victory. The Eagles could not contain Tucker Bopp, who poured in 38 points for the Herders, including seven 3-pointers.

Jay Keo scored 28 points for Tongue River in his final career game. Jaren Fritz added 15 points and Hugh Patterson contributed 13 in his last high school outing.

The Eagles finished the season with a 7-16 overall record.

Broncs wrestling in seventh place after first day at state

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School wrestling team totaled 61 points in the first day of state competition in Casper and currently sits in seventh place.

Reese Osborne (113) scored 23 points with two first-round pins and a major decision Friday. Osborne will wrestle for the state championship Saturday against Cheyenne East’s Lucas Robinett.

Wesley Ndago also notched 11 points with two pins but narrowly lost in the semifinals by a 5-4 decision. Hunter Goodwin (120) scored nine points courtesy of a second-round pin and overtime victory.

The wrestlers return to the mat Saturday at 9 a.m.