Scott to take coaching job in Lander

DAYTON — Former Tongue River head football coach and current TR athletic director John Scott has elected to take the head coaching job at Lander starting in the fall. The Fremont County School District No. 1 board approved the hire Tuesday.

Scott coached the Eagles from 2012-16, compiling a 23-26 record. In his final two years, Scott guided TR to Laramie as the Eagles finished state runner-ups within the 1A ranks in back-to-back seasons.

Scott enjoyed his year as an athletic director but knew he needed a change if the right situation presented itself.

“It just felt like there was something lacking, a purpose,” Scott said. “If I was going to stay in public education, I’d want to continue to be a coach.”

Scott is also making the move for family reasons. He has a daughter in Gillette and a daughter in Salt Lake City and Lander better positions he and his wife in between both of their children, while also putting them closer to Scott’s mother-in-law who resides in Lander.

Scott also enjoys the challenge of rebuilding a program. He took over in Dayton when a football team didn’t exist and built a state-title contender in just a few short years. Lander has just two wins to its name in the last four seasons, finishing 1-7 last year.

“I have gravitated towards those programs,” Scott said. “Not for anything more than it just allows me see what I can do and get people on board. I think it just gives me great purpose, and I guess, if knowing myself over the years, that’s been important to me for whatever reason.”

Scott’s high school coaching stops have included ones in Kemmerer and Gillette where he won a pair of state titles at each school. He also coached in the college ranks at Black Hills State University.