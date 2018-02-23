Researchers provide ‘The Story of Opioids in Wyoming’

SHERIDAN — As opioid addiction ravages states throughout the country, the problem has seemed muted in Wyoming by comparison.

But Dr. Aimee Lewis, a researcher at the University of Wyoming School of Pharmacy and a co-chair of the Wyoming Prescription Abuse Stakeholders, said while opioid addiction in Wyoming may not be as apparent as it is in other states, it is still a problem.

“Do we look like West Virginia or Ohio? No,” Lewis said. “But we have a much smaller population in Wyoming. Our numbers look small and they look like they don’t matter, but if you look at it population-wise, the numbers are significant.”

Lewis noted, however, getting a clear picture of the extent of opioid addiction in the state has proven difficult, which may contribute to the perception that Wyoming has been insulated from the crisis.

“I think that we don’t have a lot of really good data, unfortunately,” Lewis said. “There are really no statewide requirements about what needs to be reported. We have a variety of folks who are doing a good job but come from very different backgrounds and don’t have standardized reporting requirements.”

Rodney Wambeam, a senior research scientist with the Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center, is part of a group that has collected data from around the state to provide a more comprehensive look at opioid abuse in Wyoming.

“As the crisis was hitting the rest of the country, we didn’t know what kind of opioid data we had in the state,” Wambeam said. “And it turns out we actually had a lot, but it had to be compiled in order to get the full picture.”

Getting a picture of opioid abuse can prove difficult because the drugs, and their use, vary. For instance, opioids can range from prescription pain killers to heroin. And when tracking prescription drugs, cases of people abusing those drugs need to be distinguished from cases where they are being used as intended. Wambeam said this distinction becomes particularly difficult when trying to collect data through surveys.

“You can’t just ask if someone has used opioids; you have to ask if they’ve misused a prescription,” Wambeam said. “And then answering it becomes difficult, too. Because there might be people who are addicted to prescription drugs that they’ve been prescribed who would say they are using them as intended.”

The data is further complicated by the fact that prescription drug abuse is not limited to opioids. Prescription drugs like Ritalin or Adderall are commonly abused, but they are not opioids.

In order to supplement survey data, Wambeam and his colleagues relied on archival data collected from national as well as state agencies. The researchers primarily relied on three indicators: overdose deaths and hospitalizations, the use of Naloxone — a medication that can be administered to reverse an opioid overdose — and opioid prescriptions being written.

Individually, each of these categories can be murky. Naloxone, for example, is commonly administered to people who have had heart attacks. Because the drug cannot harm someone who is not overdosing on opioids, emergency responders will administer it when they find someone unconscious, just in case opioids are the cause.

Wambeam said the data in the report has him cautiously optimistic that the opioid problem in Wyoming is headed in the right direction.

According to the Center for Disease Control’s Wonder database, the rate of overdose deaths in Wyoming is stabilizing as it continues to grow throughout the rest of the country. Between 2014 and 2016, Wyoming averaged 7.3 overdose deaths from prescription opioids per 100,000 people. During that same period, the national average was 10.4 overdoses per 100,000 people.

Between 2010 and 2012, Wyoming’s rate of overdose deaths was slightly above the national average, at 6.7 per 100,000 people, while the national average was 6.5. Since then, overdose deaths throughout the country have continued to climb steadily while Wyoming’s averages have leveled off. The state even saw a slight decrease between 2015 and 2016.

“It doesn’t mean it isn’t a problem, it just means we may have addressed it before it got to the point it has in other states,” Wambeam said.

Another data point Wambeam said, ironically, bodes well for the state is that the number of opioid prescriptions Wyoming doctors are writing has gone up.

“That tells me doctors are writing shorter prescriptions,” Wambeam said. “It means the educational efforts are working and doctors have gotten to the point where they aren’t going to give out a 30-day supply of painkillers.”

Wambeam explained that if a doctor prescribes painkillers, they will most likely give the patient a week’s supply, instead of a month’s supply, and may allow the patient to refill that prescription once. Therefore, the doctor is writing two prescriptions for opioids, but distributing half as many pills.

“We still have a problem that is bigger than we used to have,” Wambeam said. “Our rates of [overdose deaths] have gone from 2 per 100,000 people ten years ago to 7 per 100,000 people. That is a problem. Again, it is nowhere near some other states, but we want to make sure we never get to that point, and prevention is the best way to ensure that.”

In terms of opioid prevention, there are several ongoing efforts that both Lewis and Wambeam believe have been effective.

Lewis points to local efforts to dispose of unused opioids as a positive step.

“A lot of times first use, especially in kids, comes from somebody who has an old prescription in their medicine cabinet,” Lewis said. “

Prescription drop off boxes and the distribution of Deterra packs — chemical-filled pouches that will deactivate pills placed inside them — have begun to reduce the number of opioids in the state.

Lewis also noted that while the availability of Naloxone has increased significantly around the state, Wyoming should continue to make the drug readily available, especially to law enforcement and emergency responders.

“They need it, not just to help people they come across, but for their own protection,” Lewis said. “If an officer or an emergency responder were to touch some of the Fentanyl products that are being sold on the street right now, they could overdose.”

There are two bills related to opioid prevention pending in the current legislative session. The first would create an opioid addiction task force that would focus on monitoring and treating opioid addiction in the state, as well as promoting outreach and education efforts. The bill recently passed unanimously on its third reading in the state senate.

The second bill would require doctors who prescribe controlled substances to submit the prescription to a central database that would provide more accurate tracking and insure that patients are not filling pain killer prescriptions from multiple doctors. That bill recently passed its second reading in the house.

Wambeam supported both efforts and emphasized that the state cannot afford to get complacent with its prevention efforts.

“Prevention is like a sponge wall, when you’re pushing against it you don’t feel like you’re doing anything, but as soon as you walk away everything is going to bounce back,” Wambeam said.