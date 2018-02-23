Rodeo tickets go on sale March 2

SHERIDAN — Tickets for the 88th annual Sheridan WYO Rodeo go on sale to the public March 2 starting at 7 a.m. at the WYO box office and at noon on sheridanwyorodeo.com.

Season ticket holders and Gold Buckle Club members may pre-purchase tickets starting Friday from the same locations. This year’s parade theme is “Hats Off to Sheridan’s First Responders,” and applications can be found at sheridanwyorodeo.com.

Sheridan WYO Rodeo week runs July 9-15, 2018, featuring four nights of PRCA-sanctioned rodeo performances, World Championship Indian Relay Races, Wild Pony Races and star-spangled fly-ins by Sgt. First Class (Ret.) Dana Bowman, a former member of the U.S. Army’s elite parachute team and double-amputee. Pre-rodeo entertainment begins at 6:30 p.m. each night, featuring the U.S. Army Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard. The rodeo begins at 7 p.m. each evening.

Family fun runs throughout rodeo week with the boot kickoff July 10 and the Kiwanis pancake breakfast, Sneakers & Spurs Rodeo Run, Main Street Bed Races and rodeo parade July 13. Rodeo slack runs Tuesday through Friday. The carnival at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds will be open all four nights of the rodeo, and downtown street dances will make a comeback this year on Friday and Saturday nights. WYO Rodeo week will wind down July 15 with the WYO Rodeo Cup, Eatons’ Cup and Cowboy Polo at the Big Horn Equestrian Center.

The WYO is a major stop on the rodeo trail for the nation’s top rodeo contestants. For the ninth consecutive year, it’s an elite Million Dollar Silver Tour Rodeo, making the WYO one of the top 30 PRCA rodeos in the country. NFR stock contractor Sankey Rodeo Co. joins the WYO again to provide top animal athletes to match up against top PRCA competitors.

For more information, contact the WYO box office at (307) 672-9084 or Jeff Wells at (307) 461-3553. To learn more about the Sheridan WYO Rodeo see sheridanwyorodeo.com.