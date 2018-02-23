‘The 13-Story Treehouse’ coming to WYO

SHERIDAN — “The 13-Story Treehouse,” based on the bestselling book and book series by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton, will come to the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Tuesday.

The show uses live action, puppetry, songs, music and animation to spark the imagination, inspiring young people ages 6-12 to discover the joy of reading and theater. “The 13-Story Treehouse” is brought to life by a funny cast and magical moments of theatrical wizardry.

Tickets for the show cost $14.50 for adults, $11.50 for seniors and military and $8.50 for students.

Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at (307) 672-9084.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.