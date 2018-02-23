VA accepting submissions for art contest

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System employees invite all enrolled veterans throughout Wyoming to take part in the annual Creative Arts Competition through March 1.

The competition features more than 100 categories in the following divisions: music, drama, creative writing, dance and art.

All veteran entries must be material created after April 1, 2017, except for the military combat experience category.

The multitude of categories offer veterans an opportunity to showcase their talents at a public show at the Sheridan VA auditorium March 7. First place entries will move on to the National Veterans Creative Arts Competition.

Last year, local Veteran Debra Zelenak earned second place in the nation for her artwork titled “Fractured Flowers.”

A link for details and competition contact information is available at www.sheridan.va.gov.