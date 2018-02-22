Extreme sports: Mercer tries skijoring, aims to bring it here

SHERIDAN — Four years ago, Hanns Mercer decided it time to push the limits athletically. He started competing in extreme sports and added skijoring to the list last weekend in Sundance.

Mercer competed as the skier in skijoring, which makes a sport out of a skier being pulled behind a horse and rider. The path they travel stretches about 700 feet and includes jumps ranging from 3 to 8 feet.

Both the skier and rider must also collect rings during different parts of the course amid jumps and while navigating from side to side.

“It’s [the apres-ski] mentality mixed with equestrian,” Mercer said. “And everybody mixes so well. It’s amazing.”

Mercer found his skijoring partner through social media after discovering the Sundance Annual Winter Festival — a one-day event that features skijoring as its main event along with barstool races and the Wild Tube Race. The duo ran through the course twice the morning of the event before competing alongside others from the official Skijoring America circuit.

Before competing, all three members of the team needed proper gear. Mercer wore his typical skiing gear, including a helmet, and added deerskin leather gloves for better grip on the rope. The competing riders dressed to the nines in chaps and cowboy hats. Skijoring America’s website recommends leg protection in the form of boots or polo wraps for the horses and bell boots, as well as a shoe that increases traction on snow. They also suggest helmets and protective vests for riders and eye protection and tested bindings for the skiers.

The novice team competed first in the classic division and fared well but did not earn a place. The classic division features smaller jumps and only one set of three rings in a row for the skier to retrieve. Mercer and his teammate had no penalties, meaning Mercer made all the jumps and captured all the rings. Winning also takes into account the time required for a team to run the course. Mercer said with it being his first time, he remained unaware of a few tricks master skijors do to help cut down time. Mercer’s body starts and stops the clock, so Mercer believed if he had shimmied up the 33 feet of rope, he could have shaved at least three seconds off his time.

The second race of the day — the open — featured higher jumps, gates for the skier to navigate through and an extra ring for the horse rider to capture during the race as well. A few penalties and slower time meant other experienced teams from Colorado outdid Mercer and his new companions.

The losses didn’t stick with Mercer long, though, as he looks to bring the sport to Sheridan in the future.

“Somehow it’d be neat to get a good public interest for next year,” Mercer said.

Mercer categorized the potential for a skijoring event in Sheridan as the “winter rodeo,” but a lot of sponsorships and planning must first fall together.

The camaraderie among skiers and equestrians proved Mercer’s favorite aspect of the sport.

“You know what’s fun though? It’s such a small community of guys and they’re all fun,” Mercer said. “I met a lot of cool people.”

Mercer hopes to bring his newly-discovered extreme sport to Sheridan, where winter recreation and equestrian sports already have a strong following.