SHS students to offer performances of ‘The Boyfriend’

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School students will offer multiple performances of the jazz-inspired musical comedy “The Boyfriend” March 1-4 in the Sue Henry Auditorium.

The play set in the French Riviera of the frolicking 1920s tells the story of English heiress Polly, who is longing for one thing: a boyfriend.

Performances will take place at 7:15 p.m. March 1-3 and at 2:15 p.m. March 4.

Tickets purchased in advance will cost $9 per person. Tickets will cost $10 at the door.

Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at (307) 672-9084.

SHS is located at 1056 Long Drive.