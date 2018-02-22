Story Branch Library to host book discussion

STORY — The Story Branch Library will host a book discussion Feb. 26 at 6:30 p.m. The book to be discussed is “A Farewell to Arms.” All are welcome to participate. The Story Branch Library is located at 20 N. Piney Road in Story. By Staff Reports|February 22nd, 2018| Share this news... FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestEmail About the Author: Staff Reports The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com