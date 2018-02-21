A taste of decadence: Braised beef short ribs with bacon Gorgonzola risotto

When your chef and food service representative (also an ex-head chef) come into town for a visit, you’re in for a good week of food.

So, fair warning, this week’s recipe is slightly above average. If I suggest you try any recipe I’ve written about, this would be the one. The buck stops at braised beef short ribs for me. I’m pretty sure I talk about it too much actually; everyone around me knows that fact. I wouldn’t call myself a pro in the kitchen. I can hold my own and I can make some pretty amazing stuff. But my two friends, Chris and Dillon, can cook me under the table. Years and years of solely thinking about food and how to make it better takes everything they make to the next level. So, needless to say, I put them to work.

It’s supposed to be 15 degrees today; might as well warm up your home while you cook.

Braised beef short ribs are about as succulent and hearty as they come. No knives needed.

Pairing with a smooth bacon Gorgonzola risotto and pickled radishes will warm you up on these cold winter days.

Braised beef

short ribs

Bottle of red wine

8 short ribs (2 packs of 4)

Bundle of thyme

1 head of garlic

2 quart containers beef stock

1 medium white onion

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons whole grain mustard

Two bundles of colorful baby carrots

Risotto

½ lb thick cut brown sugar bacon (can use regular bacon as well)

½ cup white wine

Bundle of parsley

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 cups Arborio risotto

2 tablespoons Gorgonzola crumbles

4 tablespoons butter

1. Heat a stainless steel pan on medium high heat then add olive oil. You will know its hot when the oil beads up on the pan. Add the short ribs and braise on all sides, about 8 minutes.

2. Add the seared short ribs and onion to a crock pot or dutch oven (preheat oven to 350 degrees if using a dutch oven).

3. Using the same pan from the short ribs, add the bottle of wine, thyme and garlic and reduce down to half. Add to the pot with the braised beef.

4. Add the beef stock, cover and cook for 4-5 hours on high in the crock pot or 3 hours at 350 in a dutch oven.

Red Wine reduction sauce

1. Ladle liquid from braised beef to a medium sized saucepan and reduce down about a quarter.

2. Add equal parts 1 tablespoon flour and butter to a saute pan to create a rue, add to sauce and continue simmering for 10 minutes. Add 2 tablespoons butter and add seasoning to taste.

Risotto

1. For the bacon stock, add 3 quarts water, diced raw bacon, 3 cloves garlic and parsley stems in a stock pot. Simmer for an hour.

2. Saute 2 cups risotto in 2 tablespoons olive oil with 2 minced cloves of garlic, 2 tablespoons butter and ½ cup white wine.

2. In a saute pan, add 2 cups risotto and slowly add the bacon stock one ladle at a time, we ended up using 2 ½ quarts of stock. Stir constantly.

3. Fold in 4 tablespoons butter. After the butter has melted fold in the gorgonzola cheese. If the risotto firmed up too much during this step you can always add the extra stock to make it the consistency you prefer.

4. Take the diced bacon from the stock and pan fry until crispy. Fold into the risotto.

Baby carrots

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Peel and and trim off stems. Place on baking sheet and cover with olive oil and salt to taste. Place in oven for 18 mins or until tender.