Judiciary bills fly through Legislature

CHEYENNE — After a week of the Wyoming legislative budget session, legislators in both the House and Senate worked through all proposed bills.

The Sheridan Press focused on a set of judiciary bills going through the Legislature. Here’s a look at where the bills stand in the process on day seven of the 20-day session.

Stalking revisions

The bill originally proposing five revisions went through the standing judiciary committee with one revision amended. Instead of changing the bill to reflect a 10-year lookback on convictions from five years, the committee reverted back to the original five years but added language to count the five years from completion of a sentence, including all incarceration, parole and probation of a prior conviction under the current statute.

During introduction, Rep. Bo Biteman, R-Sheridan, described stalking as a “very important topic” and said the revisions came out of “the fruits of [the joint judiciary committee’s] collective hard work.”

The House placed the bill on the general file and passed on second reading Feb. 19.

Speeding fines

The judiciary committee rereferred the bill increasing and simplifying speeding fines to appropriations after amending several of the fees. The fee structure increased proposed fees by $5 and $10 increments.

The largest change increased the maximum fine for subsequent speeding convictions in a school zone from $800 to $1,000.

The bill with revisions passed through introduction, 55-4-1, through judiciary, 8-1, and through appropriations, 7-0 on Feb. 15. The bill was scheduled for review on the general file on Feb. 19.

De Facto Custodian

The De Facto Custodian Act would allow third-party caregivers who have cared for and supported a child to obtain legal and physical custody of a child. The third-party caregiver must be able to provide stability and continuity of care for the child.

Legislators sent the bill through introduction with a 41-19 vote. Biteman and Mike Madden, R-Buffalo, voted for the bill. Reps. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, and Mark Kinner, R-Sheridan, both voted against the bill. The judiciary committee will review before moving it forward.

Defining marijuana

The bill further detailing different forms of marijuana failed introduction in the House Feb. 15, 10-49-1.

The bill defined marijuana beyond plant form, adding edibles, liquids and other items that may contain tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC.

The Senate passed a similar bill through introduction, 24-6, then returned to the general file following a 5-0 vote with no revisions from the judiciary committee.

Domestic violence

Revisions aimed at creating continuity in domestic violence laws moved to the House for introduction following unanimous votes in the Senate during introduction, through the judiciary committee and on third and final reading.

“This bill represents the culmination of work by the Joint Judiciary Committee to take a holistic view of the entire gamut of these sorts of violence crimes,” Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, said during the Senate introduction.

Kinskey said after time, legislators received a patchwork of inconsistencies and the point of the bill is to get those inconsistencies cleaned up.

Child custody revisions

The Senate Committee of the Whole removed one word before sending a bill to the House that ensures no bias during child custody proceedings.

The bill adds that the court shall not favor or disfavor any form of custody.

Kinskey said the matter was brought up by concerned families who felt the courts in Wyoming favored single-parent custody and disfavored shared custody.

The bill flew through the Senate with only one opposition at introduction and one in the judiciary committee.

Upcoming action

Legislators worked through the Presidents Day holiday to move the process forward. Feb. 22 marks the last day for bills to be reported out of committees in the house of origin.