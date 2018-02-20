Students encouraged to enter ‘Great Seal’ contests

SHERIDAN — The Office of the Secretary of State will mark the 125th anniversary of the seal of the state of Wyoming.

To bring awareness to this special day in the state’s history, the Secretary of State’s office has created two contests for youth. Through March 30, children in grades kindergarten through three can participate in the “Great Seal of Wyoming Coloring Contest,” while children in grades four and five can participate in the “Create the Great Seal of Wyoming Contest.”

The contest details and submission forms can be found at soswy.state.wy.us/services/greatseal.aspx.