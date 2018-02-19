Sheridan downs Gillette, seizes control of conference

SHERIDAN — Following the Generals’ game against the Pronghorns Saturday night at the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome, Cody Baumstarck’s abs grew sore.

The Sheridan College forward didn’t get hit in his midsection or do any sit-ups following the contest, he simply couldn’t contain his excitement.

“After the game, we all came into the locker room throwing water and we were jumping around,” he said. “It was a great team win. My abs were sore from so much yelling.”

No. 16 Sheridan toppled No. 13 Gillette College 85-70, avenging a lopsided loss against the Pronghorns in late January.

Baumstarck provided a spark with 11 points off the bench, and Josh Bagley was the raging wildfire that ensued. Bagley nearly doubled his previous career high, pouring in 26 points.

“I don’t care how much I had, and I didn’t know I had that much until I looked up at the end of the game. I just wanted to win, and everybody just played great,” Bagley said. “I don’t care about the stats, none of that, as long as we won. We played hard, and we executed our game plan, and it was a great team win.

“I love it.”

Bagley matched his career high of 14 points on a 3-pointer with 3:32 to play in the opening half as he connected on five of his first seven shots, three of which occurred from outside the 3-point arc. Bagley finished 8 of 13 from the floor and 5 of 9 from 3-point land.

“Confidence comes from demonstrated ability. [Bagley] demonstrates every day that he’s a shooter because he’s in the gym every day working on it,” SC head coach Matt Hammer said. “Josh, there’s not too many that are as mentally tough as he is, with the stuff he’s been through. He’s just a great kid. He’s a program guy.”

The win, the Generals’ seventh in a row, improved them to 24-3 overall and, more importantly, to 10-2 in Region IX. Sheridan now sits alone atop the North Division, a full game ahead of the Pronghorns with just two games to play.

Sheridan held a 40-37 lead at halftime but let a nine-point lead melt away as the Pronghorns closed the first half on a 6-0 spurt. The Generals, however, quickly recaptured control of the contest with a 10-0 run to open the second half.

Camron Reece tallied six of those 10 points in an anxious flurry after only playing five minutes in the first half. Reece sat with two fouls for a lion’s share of the first 20 minutes, and in his absence, Baumstarck stepped up. The Worland native scored eight of his 11 points in a three-minute stretch during the opening half that he capped with an alley-oop dunk.

“I think it was his teammates trusting him,” Hammer said. “Cody did exactly what we asked him to do on the offensive end. He set ball screens and dove hard to the rim, and the guys found him.”

Baumstarck logged his double-digit scoring night with a bucket at the 10:35 mark of the second half that put Sheridan ahead 64-45. Baumstarck played the majority of the final 20 minutes, as well, because Reece exited with a right-ankle injury.

The Pronghorns made three consecutive 3-pointers that trimmed their deficit to 66-59, but Ladan Ricketts — who added 12 points — pushed it back out to 69-59 with a trey of his own with 6:12 remaining.

Gillette made it an eight-point game on a couple different occasions, but AJ Bramah tallied nine of his 11 points in the game’s final 5:50 to help the Generals keep their distance.

Sheridan travels for its final road game of the regular season Wednesday. The Generals battle Casper College, which Sheridan edged 66-62 Jan. 27 at the Golden Dome.

Final

Gillette……………………………………………………………36 34 — 70

Sheridan………………………………………………………….40 45 — 85

Scoring

Gillette — Mohamed 16, Williams 16, Brown 15, McCree 10, Jeudy 4, An. Johnson 4, Downing 3, Am. Johnson 2

Sheridan — Bagley 26, Ricketts 12, Banks 12, Baumstarck 11, Bramah 11, Reece 8, Dowell 3, Sutherlin 2

Rebounds

Gillette 45 (Jeudy 9); Sheridan 45 (Banks 10)

Assists

Gillette 7 (Williams 7); Sheridan 19 (Banks 6)