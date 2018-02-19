Lady Panthers perfect in conference

CLEARMONT — Kristin Klaahsen took a hard fall toward the beginning of the fourth quarter Saturday against Midwest. The Arvada-Clearmont crowd held its breath, uncertain if she would remain in the game.

Not only did Klaahsen stay in the game, she recovered in fine fashion and scored seven of her 18 points the rest of the way as Arvada-Clearmont claimed a 47-36 victory over Midwest.

The win completed a perfect 6-0 conference record on Senior Day for the Lady Panthers, who are 16-5 overall.

“[Klaahsen] is such a resilient kid,” Arvada-Clearmont head coach Sarah Walker said. “She is really a competitor through and through, so I didn’t expect her to do anything except stand up and tell me she didn’t need a substitute.”

Klaahsen and McKenna Auzqui did most of the damage offensively for AC. Auzqui provided much of the scoring in the first half, finishing with 13 on her way to a game-high 19 points.

Midwest briefly took an 11-10 lead at the start of the second stanza as part of a 9-2 run. AC regained the upper hand thanks to Auzqui’s scoring punch and defensive intensity en route to a 22-16 halftime advantage.

The Lady Panther press forced turnovers and rushed shots from the Lady Oilers.

Walker said the Northeast Conference doesn’t press much as a whole, while most of the teams do in the Northwest. AC has pressed a lot more this season and Walker said the team will feel comfortable playing full-court defense in the playoffs.

Klaahsen was instrumental in the second half, scoring 13 points. She hit three jumpers to help give the Lady Panthers a comfortable cushion in the third quarter. AC stretched its lead to nine, 32-23, at the end of the quarter and was never in serious trouble in the final 16 minutes.

The Lady Panthers broke the game open in the middle of the fourth frame with a 10-2 run in under two minutes that turned a nine-point lead into 17, leaving no doubt about their conference superiority.

Coming into Saturday’s matchup, the Lady Panthers weren’t satisfied with the conference title they had locked up the night before.

“For us, a conference championship was one thing, but a conference championship that was 6-0 was different,” Walker said. “If we’re going to go out, we’re going to go out big and we’re going to leave our mark.”

The Lady Panthers have had an excellent season thus far and only carry one senior on the roster. Walker is excited for the younger players to get a taste of what an undefeated conference championship season feels like and to use that for motivation going forward.

With the boys season over, the girls will have the gym to themselves for practice this week. They will use that time to hone their strengths before the playoffs begin.

“What we’ve done has worked for us, so we’ll stick with it and polish it up a bit,” Walker said.

After a wonderful season so far, AC will have to deal with the burden of expectations. Controlling those postseason pressures will likely make or break the Lady Panthers’ season.

“I think all of our excitement levels and anxiety levels will be higher, but I think if we can harness that, we’ll do just fine,” Auzqui said.

The Lady Panthers travel to Douglas for the regional tournament Thursday.

Final

Midwest………………………………………9 7 7 13 — 36

Arvada-Clearmont………………………….10 12 10 15 — 47

Scoring

Midwest — Wysocki 16, Gimbel 7, Pickett 5, Champan 3, Palmer 3, Turner 2

Arvada-Clearmont — Auzqui 19, Klaahsen 18, Kr. Malli 4, Adamson 2, Mercer 2, Smith 2