The Daily Slog: Commuters discuss benefits, deterrents to daily travel

SHERIDAN — Commuters travel from near and far to provide the best opportunities for themselves, their families or their children. Sheridan County residents spend an average of 11.8 minutes commuting each day. Of those commuting, 78.9 percent drove alone and 11.4 percent carpooled.

Reasons why residents choose to live one place and work in another vary, with cost of living, school choices and overall quality of life coming in as top reasons why extra time on the road are worth sacrificing an easier commute.

Weather permitting, Kelly Buckingham commutes from her home in Buffalo to her job as clinical division director at the Volunteers of America Northern Rockies. Her job allows her to work from home when storms roll in and cause a common winter I-90 road closure between the two cities.

Buckingham married into a more than 50-year-old family business out of Buffalo, so relocating the business wasn’t an option. The wife and mother of two children sees the benefits and deterrents to her travel each day.

“I try to bring my daughter over at least once a week with my sister, but other than that the daycare schedule is really hard,” Buckingham said.

Buckingham, along with Ranchester resident Kristeen Rockafellow, struggles coordinating childcare throughout the week. Buckingham’s husband helps pick up the little ones from daycare, and Rockafellow accepts help from friends and babysitters who make sure her 7-year-old finds a place to go before and after school.

Rockafellow and her husband both work in Sheridan. Kristeen works at Curl Up and Dye as a hairdresser and her husband starts his day at Kiewit between 6:30 and 7 a.m. Kristeen, who commutes in with her husband each day and typically schedules haircuts starting at 10 a.m., finds ways to kill the first three hours of her morning.

Rockafellow enjoys spending the extra time with her husband during the commutes to and from Sheridan. The couple chose to live in Ranchester for the school system and less expensive housing. Rockafellow said they saved at least $50,000 buying a home in Ranchester versus Sheridan.

The 2015 recorded median property value in Sheridan totaled $202,300, 1.04 times higher than the national average of $194,500, according to Data USA. Sheridan saw a 6.87 percent increase in median property value between 2014 and 2015.

Although childcare and scheduling pose ongoing problems, Buckingham learned to appreciate the time spent on the road.

“With what I do and the intensity of my job sometimes, the drive is awesome,” Buckingham said. “I decompress. I can be home when I need to be home, and I can be at work when I need to be at work.”

Buckingham also uses the time to catch up with family via phone calls and whiz through books on tape.

Sheridan commuter Jen Peterson finds her daily commute to Ranchester calming, as well. She uses that time alone to listen to the radio and soak in the peace and quiet before working as a special education paraprofessional with Sheridan County School District 1.

Peterson struggles with poor weather, too, but said the roads remain maintained for the most part. She also relies on family members and friends to help with her junior-high-school-aged stepson.

“We’ve got family that helps us out with transportation as needed, and he’s also got two feet to help him walk to school if he needs to,” Peterson said.

Rockafellow suggested a business idea to help commuters like herself with childcare.

“I personally think Sheridan could really use a bus service that goes from Ranchester to Sheridan,” Rockafellow said, suggesting a $5 to $10 daily payment to get her children to Sheridan after school each day.

Big Horn resident Janet Miech agreed with the idea of a countywide transportation system. Miech, who raised her now-adult children in Big Horn for the small-town feel and school system, said the soccer-loving children eventually had to stop participating in after-school activities in Sheridan because the commute proved too difficult for their family.

Commuting presents both benefits and deterrents for those working and living in Sheridan County, but the pros outweigh the cons for many who travel city to city to get the job done.