Vietnam vets find each other after nearly 50 years

By JONATHAN GALLARDO

News Record Writer

GILLETTE — For Sheridan resident and Vietnam War veteran Marcus York, this month is memorable for two reasons.

It marks the 50th anniversary of the Tet Offensive, a coordinated attack by North Vietnamese and Viet Cong forces against the Americans and South Vietnamese. It’s viewed as the turning point in the Vietnam War, as it weakened the United States’ public support for the war.

It also marks his reconnecting with a fellow Vietnam veteran after losing contact with him 48 years ago. And despite the decades of separation, they’ve found their friendship is as strong as ever.

York and Tom Remy served in the Army’s 372nd Radio Research unit at Cu Chi, Vietnam during the Vietnam War. They shared a tent and worked in signals intelligence as Morse code intercept operators.

They came back to the states at the end of 1968 and were stationed at Vint Hills Farm Station in Virginia. Remy got out of the service in 1970 and the two went their separate ways.

Remy worked for Coors and an insurance company until getting into the bail bonding business in 1992, where he’s been since. York, however, became a career soldier, retiring in 2000 after 35 years in the Army and National Guard.

Remy, who lives in the Denver area, had recently moved, and as he was unpacking he leafed through some old photo albums and watched home movies on super 8 film that he’d converted to DVDs.

“I was watching these DVDs and I said, ‘Oh, that’s Marcus York and [his wife] Diana!’” Remy said.

In that moment, he said he decided to try to find York. He even looked through obituaries just to make sure his old friend was still alive.

Thinking York was from Gillette, Remy emailed the Gillette News Record on Saturday, asking for help in locating York. The News Record put out a Facebook post the same day on the chance it would lead to York.

Within hours, York’s son, Mike, saw the post and passed it to his father.

Marcus said he was intrigued to learn one of his old military buddies was trying to find him.

“When I saw it was Tom, I was flabbergasted,” he said. “It was a pleasant surprise.”

York texted Remy on Sunday and they spoke on the phone Monday morning for about an hour.

Remy said he was surprised how quickly one social media post was able to bridge a gap of nearly 50 years, saying he “didn’t think it would happen that fast at all.”

“The wonders of the internet,” he said. “I guess it’s worth something.”

York said Remy probably had him mixed up with Ted “Bucky” Buchanan, who served alongside them in Vietnam and lived in Gillette for a number of years.

Monday’s conversation was their first in nearly five decades, and they said it was as if they’d never parted ways. Remy said York’s voice sounds the same as it did in 1970.

“I thought his did too,” York said of his friend. “We just started off just like we’d seen each other last week. I think it’s kind of that way for veterans.”

“It’s the type of thing that, I don’t know how to explain it. You’ve gone through some things together and it’s almost like you’re never apart when you finally get back together,” Remy said. “It was like old home week — we talked about so many different things.”

They talked about their experiences in Vietnam and what they’ve been up to these last five decades.

“The funny thing is, you don’t remember all the bad times. You remember a lot of the good times,” Remy said.

They shared a laugh over one moment that happened almost exactly 50 years ago during the Tet Offensive. York was on duty and Remy was asleep when their camp was attacked by 122-millimeter rockets.

“We could hear them hitting. One was pretty close, and we hear this blood curdling scream,” York said.

Both York and Remy thought Remy had been hit. Remy felt liquid — he thought it was blood — all over his body. But when York ran into the tent and saw what happened, he burst into laughter.

“‘That’s not blood, it’s shaving cream!’” York told his friend.

As it turned out, a piece of shrapnel hit Remy’s can of Gillette shaving cream, causing it to explode all over the tent.

They laughed about it again Monday morning, very aware that it “could have just as well gone not so funny. Sometimes it didn’t go funny,” York said.

The two have plans to meet in person later this year. York drives to Juarez, Mexico, every year with his church to build homes, and his route passes through Denver.

“We’re going to try to get together on his way down or on his way back,” Remy said, adding that he just might drive to Sheridan before York heads to Mexico.

“We’ll get together, see if we still look the same,” York said. “I still have hair.”

If their phone conversation is any indication, the pair will talk like they haven’t seen each other in half a month instead of half a century.

It’s going to take more than 50 years to break the bond they created during a year in Vietnam.