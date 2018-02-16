Maintaining the four-point approach for Main Street success

For the past 31 years, the Downtown Sheridan Association has maintained the high standard of performance that the National Main Street program guidelines require for continued Certified Main Street status. These standards set the benchmarks for measuring an individual Main Street program’s application of the Main Street Four Point Approach to commercial district revitalization.

The Four Point Approach consists of:

• Historic District Promotions Committee: Promotes the downtown and aims to position the downtown as the center of the community while creating a positive image that showcases a community’s unique characteristics.

• Design Committee: Supports a community’s transformation by enhancing the physical and visual assets that sets downtown apart.

• Economic Vitality Committee: Focuses on capital, incentives and other economic and financial tools to assist new and existing businesses catalyze property development.

• Organization Committee: Create a strong foundation for a sustainable revitalization effort, cultivating partnerships, community involvement and resources for the district.

I just returned from the Main Street manager’s quarterly meeting in Cheyenne. The Wyoming Main Street Program continues to work hard for our historic district and our statewide program continues to yield the highest return on investment. For the 2017 calendar year, the state generated 177.75 new jobs, 51 new businesses, $13,383,422 in private investments, $3,507,428 in public investment, 196 rehabilitation projects, 22 public improvements projects, 19 new construction projects and a total of 46,012.5 volunteer hours valued at $1,110,741.75.

Our downtown is successful because of our local leaders, partnerships, volunteers and board members. Last year, Sheridan had a total of 2,279 volunteer hours for total hours valued at $55,015.06. Our current board of directors includes Peg Martin (president), Jim Mowry (secretary), Megan Cook (treasurer), Chris Carroll, Jami Kessner, Spencer Kraft, Shannon and Steve Kuzara, Jonny Law, Jay Martinson and Robby Smith. We are lucky to have them on our working board! Each board member is expected to volunteer at least 10 hours per month and serve on at least two of our organization’s committees.

Our largest fundraiser of the year, our annual Wine Fest, will be March 2, at the Elks Lodge 520. Funds raised will go toward flowers on Main Street, Third Thursday Street Festivals, Sheridan Farmers Market and all the other promotional events that bring locals and tourists downtown.

Thank you to this year’s Grand Cru sponsors: Albertsons, Econowash, First Federal Bank and Trust, First Northern Bank of Wyoming, Legacy Diamond and Gems, Star Liquor, Star Video Audio, T&C Liquor, The Tasting Library, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Sheridan Media and Ramaco Carbon. To purchase your tickets, see www.downtownsheridan.org or call (307) 672-8881.

Zoila Perry is the executive director of the Downtown Sheridan Association.