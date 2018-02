SHERIDAN — An artist talk and an opening reception for a ceramics exhibition at the Whitney Center for the Arts will take place Feb. 22.

Lorna Meaden will present the artist talk beginning at 4 p.m., followed by the reception from 5-7 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public.

The exhibition features works from Meaden, along with 17 other artists. Works will be available for purchase.

The Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.