State looks to purchase DeSmet water assets

SHERIDAN — A parcel of Lake DeSmet is slated to switch hands pending the passing of a bill before the Wyoming Legislature.

The bill outlines a purchasing agreement between the Wyoming Water Development Commission and Sasol Synfuels International Proprietary Limited, a South African corporation out of Houston, Texas. The company also recently sold part of the M&M Ranch in Johnson County to the Flying H Ranch.

Sasol currently owns water assets totaling 62,000 acre-feet of Lake DeSmet and 445 acres of land that contains Healy Reservoir.

The company also owns the pump station next to Healy, a large diameter transmission line from the pump station to Lake DeSmet and the Clear Creek diversion structure located on the creek that diverts water into Healy Reservoir.

The bill authorizes up to $2.5 million for the entirety of the water assets residing solely in Johnson County.

Sheridan County controlled 45 percent of DeSmet’s lake assets until 2013, when the Lake DeSmet Counties Coalition — made up of Johnson, Sheridan and Campbell counties — terminated and dissolved and Johnson County gained ownership of all but 31.73 percent of the water assets, owned by Sasol. Sheridan County sold its 45 percent of water assets to Johnson County for five payments of $100,000 starting in Nov. 2013. Johnson County agreed to lease 2,500 acre-feet of water to the Sheridan Area Water Supply as a backup in case water levels dropped for the municipal and county joint powers board.

The 31.73 percent of assets owned by Sasol passed through many hands before ending up with the Houston-based company.

“Sasol was just the last in a long line of people that have bought it hoping to develop coal gasification facilities out there,” said Cheryl Benner, Johnson County DeSmet operations manager.

The state created a list of potential uses for the water assets if the bill passes and the sale goes through, including:

• Irrigation water, entertaining irrigators who may want to acquire additional storage

• Municipal and industrial potential for the city of Buffalo

• Inter-state regulation from a nearly-completed lawsuit out of Montana. Water would be used in the Powder River Basin to supply out-of-priority diversions in Wyoming, or for Tongue River.

Water development office director Harry La Bonde said the two options including water transfers to the Tongue River Basin or city of Buffalo require additional infrastructure, translating to additional funds. La Bonde said the office will wait to make any more plans beyond the list of potential uses until after the passing of the bill.

Lake DeSmet and Healy Reservoir both serve a large recreation population throughout the year with boating, swimming, kayaking, fishing and camping. While the state’s interest lies primarily in its list of potential uses, La Bonde said they anticipate continuing the Sasol lease with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

“It depends on what the state decides to do with those water rights how it would impact it,” Benner said.

Benner said operations will remain the same for now and in the near future, even after the purchase. The bill received introduction and legislators referred it to the agriculture committee on Feb. 12. The bill must pass through both the House and Senate before Gov. Matt Mead approves and signs the bill, allowing for the purchase.