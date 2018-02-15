Report signals shifting demographics in Wyoming

SHERIDAN — The growth of non-white populations has exceeded the growth of Wyoming’s white population since 2000, according to a recent report published by the Wyoming Community Foundation.

The report shows that the state’s Hispanic population has grown from 31,669 in 2000 to 58,413 in 2016, an increase of 84 percent, while the populations of Asians, African-Americans and Pacific Islanders have all more than doubled since 2000. Meanwhile, the state’s white population has grown 20 percent.

According to Samin Dadelahi, the chief operating officer of the WYCF, the report points to a demographic trend that has been largely unacknowledged.

“Many people in Wyoming are unaware of this change,” Dadelahi said. “They still have a perception that demographics of Wyoming are 96 percent white, not realizing that by the 2020 census, we will be below 90 percent white.”

Because of this failure to recognize that Wyoming’s demographics are shifting, Dadelahi said more precise data, how populations are changing county by county for instance, is unavailable.

“Very few of the datasets in Wyoming are disaggregated by race,” Dadelahi said. “And when you start asking people why, the answer is, ‘Well, it’s not an issue.’ Because people don’t believe it’s an issue, nobody is compelled to collect the data. And because nobody is compelled to collect the data, you can’t ever prove that there’s an issue.”

The report also notes “structural inequalities” related to race in Wyoming, particularly in education. For example, the report points out that minority students participate in fewer “enrichment activities” — extracurriculars like sports or art programs — due to lower incomes.

But Dadelahi stressed that she hopes the report will spark broader conversations and examinations into the changing demographics in the state rather than highlight problems. Closer attention to the issue could lead to organic solutions.

“Once you start asking questions, sometimes you find the problems are easy to fix,” Dadelahi said. “It’s not always about getting the Legislature to take action. Sometimes communities can solve their own problems once they realize that the problem exists.”

Dadelahi is concerned that, because of Wyoming’s low population density, racial inequalities will not be as evident as they are in more densely settled states and could linger if the state is not wary of them.

“The idea for this publication was to get people thinking about race in Wyoming,” Dadelahi said. “It is really about getting the entire state to start a conversation and really discussing a subject people don’t want to talk about.”

Dadelahi applauded Sheridan College, and its president Dr. Paul Young, in particular for its willingness to take a deeper look at racial attitudes on campus after an incident in September where vandals wrote racial slurs on a Native American student’s dorm. She said the school’s response ensured that racial prejudices could not persist on the campus.

“Instead of saying that’s one bad actor, [Young] acknowledged there might be more underlying behavior at the school,” Dadelahi said. “If people are willing to turn a blind eye to something, it allows it to continue.”

She added that the state would benefit from a similar willingness to examine issues surrounding race.

The report recommends Wyoming start to break down the population data it has collected, and will collect going forward, by race and encourage minority populations to share their perspectives. Ultimately, the report calls for a clearer picture of Wyoming’s population, now and in the future.