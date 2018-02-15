Fifth Street underpass named ‘Project of the Year’

SHERIDAN — The Fifth Street underpass project has been awarded the 2017 President’s Project of the Year by the Wyoming Engineering Society. The Wyoming Department of Transportation designed and managed the construction of the project, which was completed in June 2017.

The completion of this grade-separated pathway connected two existing segments of pathways and provides Sheridan residents the opportunity to access 19 continuous miles of city pathways. The overarching goal of the project was to provide a safe way across a busy city street. This $2.1 million dollar project faced many hurdles, including its vicinity to Goose Creek, the Fifth Street bridge structure and its close proximity to many residential structures. The project required several sets of retaining walls, modifications to the city storm sewer system and updates and replacements to city water lines. To minimize the impacts to the traveling public, closure of Fifth Street was constrained to a 40-day work window, which the contractor was able to meet.

The prime contractor was S&S Builders, and Wilson Brothers was a subcontractor.

This project posed significant design and construction challenges, all of which had to meet the requirements of many stakeholders including the city of Sheridan, the Federal Highway Administration and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“The project represents a superior example of various agencies working in partnership to meet diverse community interests,” WYDOT District 4 Engineer Scott Taylor said in a press release. “(It) serves as a model for flexible, inclusive and effective design and construction.”

The Project of the Year award was announced at the Wyoming Engineering Society’s annual meeting in Laramie Feb. 9.