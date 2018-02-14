Love shouldn’t hurt: Victim advocates push for positive relationships

SHERIDAN — Love is patient. Love is kind. Some, though, don’t understand that concept. And others in the community struggle to empathize with victims of impatient, unkind love. The Advocacy and Resource Center in Sheridan works to provide support and advocate for victims, while also promoting healthy relationships for all.

Social disconnect

ARC victim witness coordinator and victim advocate Rhonda Weber said the center often sees a disconnect between “doom and gloom” presentations and how they’re received. The center often encounters the same responses: “That’s not going to happen to me,” or “That’s too upsetting to listen to.” Some people just look away.

“It’s not for lack of trying on everybody’s part,” Weber said, “but I still think people have a difficult time understanding the victim side of things.”

Victim shaming is common, often seen through social media outcrys and lack of understanding of the judicial system. Weber expressed frustration with those commenting on courthouse events while not fully understanding the judicial process.

She said backing entities like ARC allows people seeking help to receive the assistance they need.

Changing perspective

Instead of ARC employees shoving difficult stories and statistics in the faces of Sheridanites, they choose to take a different approach and focus on the positive elements of relationship-building.

For a long time, ARC executive director Yvonne Swanson has promoted that “love shouldn’t hurt.” ARC advocates utilized positive reinforcement of healthy relationships in presentations at schools and public presentations.

“We always present the healthy relationships component of it mirrored with the red flags of (abuse),” Weber said.

Loading statistics into a presentation educated, but didn’t satisfy ARC’s prevention goals.

“We decided we need to do real prevention but at the same time give the community something that’s attainable, and a healthy relationship is attainable,” Weber said. “It can empower people to choose ‘I want trust in a relationship; I want understanding in a friendship.’”

The center used their Love Shouldn’t Hurt fundraiser as an opportunity to truly promote healthy relationships.

By the numbers

Local statistics indicate average fluctuations in assault-related crimes.

Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office responded to 99 crimes related to assault, battery and domestic violence in 2017 and arrested or issued citations for 53 of them. This compares to 115 calls in 2016 with 40 arrests and citations.

Sheridan Police Department recorded 92 assaults from Feb. 12 to Dec. 31, 2016, and a combined 78 assaults in 2017.

Still, Weber believes law enforcement has increased cooperation by making more referrals to ARC, including more male victim referrals.

“Awareness is how we’re going to come together to support victims,” Weber said. “When victims feel supported, they’re more likely to reach out for help.”

Small steps

Law enforcement helps refer victims to care following an incident through a victim bill of rights. This outlines a victim’s rights, the type of case incurred following an incident and contact information for law enforcement, advocacy centers and attorney services. Weber hopes law enforcement will continue to provide victims with the bill of rights information and increase the number of victim referrals.

The Wyoming Legislature also made strides in bringing existing laws up to current standards with Joint Judiciary Committee bills addressing domestic violence and stalking revisions this session.

Local legislators often seek guidance from ARC in what laws need modernized. The outreach led local lawmaker Bo Biteman, R-Sheridan, to present a bill in the current session to help victims get out of living conditions or cellphone plans if they present a safety risk.

“We just have to go a little at a time,” Weber said. “There’s a lot that needs to be changed.”