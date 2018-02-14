Sheridan’s chance for revenge and conference supremacy

SHERIDAN — The first matchup between the Sheridan College men’s basketball team and Gillette College in late January didn’t go how the Generals envisioned it. The Pronghorns got most anything they wanted and controlled a lion’s share of the contest en route to a stress-free 102-78 victory.

But since that day, the No. 16 Generals and No. 13 Pronghorns have gone in somewhat different directions. The Generals haven’t lost since their trip to the Pronghorn Center, while Gillette has suffered two defeats — at Northwest College and at home against Central Wyoming. Those two contests have given Sheridan a blueprint, of sorts, on how to best attack the Pronghorns come Saturday.

“The big thing with [Northwest College and Central Wyoming], and those two particular games, is they didn’t take very many quick shots,” Sheridan College head coach Matt Hammer said. “They didn’t force too many quick shots. Gillette, they want to play fast. They want to get the ball out. They want to run. They want to score early, and it was hard for them against those two other teams because they were so disciplined. They worked the ball around. They played with each other and, for the most part, took good shots.”

The recent results have shifted the outlook of Region IX North. Sheridan and Gillette currently sit tied atop the conference with matching 8-2 records, while Central Wyoming and Casper lay claim to 7-3 and 6-4 marks, respectively.

Sheridan will log a win Wednesday against Little Big Horn as the Rams — who only have four available players — will forfeit. Gillette is set to host Western Wyoming Wednesday.

“Saturday is not just a top-20 matchup, but it’s going to have a huge effect on the outcome of our league standings,” Hammer said.

The Generals knocked down just 42 percent (29 of 69) of their field-goal attempts in the first meeting, and the Pronghorns connected on 52.2 percent (36 of 69) of their field goals. Sheridan dominated inside the paint with 46 points, versus just 30 for Gillette, but the Pronghorns prowess from beyond the 3-point arc more than made up for it. Gillette drained 15 treys as opposed to Sheridan’s six.

Gillette also got an abundance of help from its bench, outscoring Sheridan’s reserves 53-13.

The numbers heavily favored the veteran Pronghorns. Gillette’s roster is composed of eight sophomores while Sheridan has just three, but Hammer hopes having seen the Pronghorns once this season will help his young team this weekend.

“I think after you play a team once, you kind of have a feeling on what to expect the next time you play,” Hammer said. “They’re a dangerous team. They have a lot of guys that if you’re not there, they’ll knock down a shot, and they have a lot of different guys that can score.”

Sheridan has won five in a row — four of which have come by five points or fewer — and has yet to lose at home this season. The Generals will hope to keep both those streaks going, and exact some revenge, Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome.