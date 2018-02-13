FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Ed Asner to perform at WYO

SHERIDAN — Ed Asner will star in the show “A Man and His Prostate” at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Friday.

The show, set to begin at 7:30 p.m., tells the true life story of Ed Weinberger, who while vacationing in Italy was rushed to a hospital for prostate cancer surgery. Asner stars in the comedy about the “old codger who won’t take any of life’s injustices sitting down.”

Tickets for the show cost $39 for adults, $34.50 for military members and seniors and $27.50 for students.

Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at (307) 672-9084.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.

 

