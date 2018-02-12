SC to host woodturners exhibit

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College will host an exhibit of the Sheridan Area Woodturners Feb. 12 through March 12.

An opening reception will take place Tuesday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the Martinsen Gallery at the college.

The public is invited to attend, and artists will be available to answer questions about their work. Coffee, tea and snacks will be provided.

This exhibit is free and open to the public, and some of the artwork will be available for purchase throughout the month.

The exhibit will feature exciting and unique woodturnings from local artists, including pens, bowls, vases, figures and segmented turnings in indigenous and exotic woods. All artwork featured in the exhibit was handcrafted on wood lathes by members of the Sheridan Area Woodturners.

The Sheridan Area Woodturners meet on the second Saturday of each month from 2-4 p.m. Men, women and youth are invited to attend club meetings. Please contact Harold Golden for more information at hgolden922@gmail.com.

Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.