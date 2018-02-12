SMH Auxiliary donates $30,000 to foundation

SHERIDAN — On Feb. 2, the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Auxiliary presented donations totaling $30,000 to the Hospital Foundation at its annual meeting and luncheon. Since 1991, the Hospital’s Auxiliary has given gifts totaling nearly $615,000.

Kozy Korner Gift Shop manager Wanda Hanebrink and Trees of Love Chairwoman Joan Kalasinsky, presented two checks to the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation for special projects. A portion of the funds ($5,000) was given in late 2017 for a new rooftop Santa display at the hospital. The auxiliary board voted to allocate the remaining $25,000 to Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Transitional Care Unit. Lacey Johnson, Jeanne Brooks and Tiffany Sutton gratefully accepted the gift on behalf of the TCU.

Of the total amount, $5,000 was generated through the Auxiliary’s annual Christmas Trees of Love Project, and the remaining $25,000 came from Kozy Korner Gift Shop proceeds.

The TCU helps patients recover after an acute hospital stay. Individuals have the opportunity to work closely with the rehabilitation team and develop a personal plan focused on the patient’s unique healthcare issues and challenges. Rehab covers a variety of care, including physical therapy, speech therapy and occupational therapy. Setting goals and meeting those milestones helps ensure patients are successful when they return home after hospital stay.

The TCU also allows patients continuity of care and benefits the family and care providers as well. Patients receiving TCU care must have a goal to return home and continue to see improvements through their rehabilitation efforts.

Hospital Chief Executive Officer Mike McCafferty welcomed the Auxiliary to the luncheon and expressed his gratitude.

“I’m so proud to be part of an organization where so many people in the community grab ahold of the mission and the work of the hospital and want to give their time to be a part of it and further our mission and the care we provide for the community,” McCafferty said.

Jill Warejcka, the hospital’s volunteer services coordinator, expressed a deep appreciation for all those who volunteer at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

In addition to hearing reports from the volunteers in their various areas, the following awards were given to volunteers for accumulated hours of service:

• 200 hours or more: Narleen Engel and Nancy Miles

• 500 hours or more: Jean Thomas

• 1,000 hours or more: Dorothea Doerr, Felicia Kirven, Mary McGlothlin and Ann Kilpatrick

• 3,000 hours or more: MaeDean Reed and Barb Sare

• 5,000 hours or more: Wanda Hanebrink