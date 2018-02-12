Wyoming Promise to host event Thursday

SHERIDAN — Are you frustrated with the influence of big money in both political parties? Do you think you have lost your voice as a voter?

Wyoming Promise will host a presentation, “Make Your Vote Count Again,” Thursday to allow local residents to learn more about the citizen initiative and share opinions about what’s happening with money in politics.

The presentation will take place Thursday at The Hub on Smith, located at 211 Smith St. Doors will open at 5 p.m. for refreshments, and the presentation will begin at 5:30 p.m.

For information, call (719) 233-3312 or email sheridanpromise@gmail.com.