SHERIDAN — The next round of Tidbit Saturday will include service dogs.

The event, set to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Sheridan County Museum, will explore the world of service dogs with special guest Berakah, a specially trained German Shepard.

Tidbit Saturday is for children ages 4-11. The event is free, but those planning to attend are asked to reserve a spot by calling (307) 675-1150.

The Sheridan County Museum is located at 850 Sibley Circle.