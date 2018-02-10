Broncs grapplers prep for regionals

SHERIDAN — Sheridan grapplers dropped the dual on the road at Thunder Basin Friday night, 44 to 30, but not without a good showing from the Broncs.

“Thunder Basin has some of the better kids in the state,” Broncs head wrestling coach Tyson Shatto said.

Shatto said the lost matches weren’t separated by too much.

Adding to the 30 points for Sheridan were Trevon Covolo and Chance Quarterman with pins on Cameron Coody and George Amor, respectively. Sheridan’s Kel Tritschler beat Thunder Basin’s Ryan Robertson 9-0 by major decision, and Quinn Heyneman beat Jett Kline 11-10.

“It didn’t go our way, but it was a fun duel,” Shatto said.

The wrestlers will travel again next week for the regional tournament at Cheyenne East in preparation for the state tournament. As a team, Shatto said they team is set as far as weight classes. His one goal is to bring everyone out of the regional tournament straight into the state tournament.