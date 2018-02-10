Chamber invites all to annual Awards of Excellence Luncheon

The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce would like to invite you and your Valentine to attend the Chamber Awards of Excellence Luncheon Wednesday at the Sheridan Holiday Inn. This is one of my favorite annual programs because it’s a time where we get to acknowledge and honor several individuals, organizations and businesses for the outstanding work they do and the positive impact they have throughout Sheridan County.

The awards to be presented and their nominees are as follows:

Spirit of Sheridan

This award honors a business or individual who volunteers countless hours for the betterment of the Chamber and Sheridan County: one who demonstrates vision, ambition and drive to serve the community and the mission of the Chamber, understanding a community thrives when those in it invest and contribute to its success. Nominees for the 2017 Spirit of Sheridan Award are Brady Fackrell, Evan Jones, Spencer Kraft, Stella Montano and Anthony Spiegelberg.

Key Service

This award honors a Chamber member nonprofit organization that has made a significant impact in Sheridan County: a nonprofit that serves with enthusiasm and dedication, addressing needs in the community and aligning the vision of its organization for maximum effectiveness. Nominees for the 2017 Key Service Award are Compass Center for Families, Dayton School Benefit Club, Rooted in Wyoming, SAGE Community Arts and Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange.

Strength of Sheridan

This award honors a Chamber member business or organization that has a long and distinguished tenure in the community (20+ years): an organization that demonstrates consistent service, continually invests in the community, and demonstrates sustained quality performance. Nominees for the 2017 Strength of Sheridan Award are Century 21 BHJ Realty, Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns, Marion Daycare & Learning Center, Sheridan College and Sheridan Physical Therapy.

Small Business

This award honors a Chamber member small business that serves the Sheridan area with excellence: a business that maintains consistent growth and strong performance, understands its customer, has an engaged workforce with effective leadership and is continually innovating to support future growth. This business not only invests in its continued success, but also invests its resources in the success of the community. Nominees for the 2017 Small Business Award are Bighorn Pediatric Dentistry, Gallery on Main, Luminous Brewhouse, On The Rocks Jewelry and PURENERGY Fitness.

Large Business (20 or more full-time employees)

This award honors a Chamber member large business that serves the Sheridan area with excellence: a business that maintains consistent growth and strong performance, understands its customer, has an engaged workforce with effective leadership and is continually innovating to support future growth. This business not only invests in its continued success, but also invests its resources in the success of the community. Nominees for the 2017 Large Business Award are First Interstate Bank, L&H Industrial, Mullinax Concrete & Irrigation, The Sheridan Press and SWCA Environmental Consultants.

Business Person of the Year

This award honors a Chamber member business person who shows outstanding business acumen and strong leadership in business and community efforts. This person is a champion for economic development, constantly strives to exceed customer expectations, delivers industry leading standards of service and quality and exhibits innovation in business development. Nominees for the 2017 Business Person of the Year Award are Zack Cummins, Josh Law, Karen Moody, Jesus Rios and Tammy Yelton-Boone.

Nominations for the awards were submitted by members of the Chamber this past fall. The nominations then went before the Chamber business awards task force, which compiled the final slate of nominees and presented the slate to the Chamber Board of Directors for approval. Voting to determine the winners in each category was done exclusively by the Chamber membership via online ballot, with over 460 votes tabulated.

Next week, we have the pleasure of recognizing several who’ve stood out among the crowd….those who go above and beyond every day. I invite you and your Valentine to help us celebrate our business community Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sheridan Holiday Inn. The cost is $17 per person and includes the program and lunch buffet. No reservations are necessary. For more information, please call the Chamber at (307) 672-2485.

Dixie Johnson is the CEO of the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce.