UW announces Provost Honor Roll

SHERIDAN — The University of Wyoming lists 17 students from Sheridan County on the 2017 fall semester Provost’s Honor Roll.

The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.

Students who earned a spot on the list are:

Sheridan — Kristy Ann Buckley, Jessica Child, Kameron Andrew Eckard, Jennifer Epperson, Sarah A. Erickson, Kelly E. Hahn, Morgan M. Jacobs, Giesella Chantal Johnson, Teara Leibee, Genevieve Lowery, John M. Pedroza, Hanneah J. Puckett, Miguela M. Sallade, Lexi M. Smiley, Emily Nicole Spiegelberg, Rachael E. Trueblood and Alexandra Wichman.