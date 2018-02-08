Brookhouse to remain at state hospital

SHERIDAN — A man who pleaded not guilty by reason of mental impairment or deficiency for a murder will remain at the Wyoming State Hospital until further notice.

Paul Stephen Brookhouse, a man accused of killing James Drake on June 12, 2014, has been at the hospital since August 2014 and his defense counsel, Ian Sandefer, said Brookhouse has presented no new symptoms since August 2015. Sandefer said Brookhouse responded well to medications, recorded no history of violence prior to the murder and had no reports of violence while housed at the hospital.

Both Sheridan County District and Prosecuting Attorney Matt Redle and Sandefer suggested Brookhouse stay at the Wyoming State Hospital. Three continued risks for Brookhouse include his lack of insight into his mental illness, possible substance abuse and medication regulation. These three risks, identified by the doctor reviewing his case, led her to suggest Brookhouse remain in a supervised setting.

Brookhouse, a veteran from the Marine Corps, said he never abused substances and took pain medications for scoliosis in his back for 12 years prescribed through the Department of Veterans Affairs. Brookhouse said he is very interested in working with the Sheridan VA if that option is available.

At the hospital, Brookhouse participates in group therapy and has staff monitoring his anti-psychosis medications. Because of low staffing issues, Brookhouse has been unable to participate in individual therapy. Counsel discussed options of possibly moving Brookhouse to another facility that would provide him the services he needs while also allowing him back into the community.

Sandefer said he will return to the court for any further requests for transferring Brookhouse to another facility.