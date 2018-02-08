FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

SHERIDAN
FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1200 block East Brundage Lane, 3:30 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Noise complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 12 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 1:06 a.m.

• Threat, Coffeen Avenue, 1:08 a.m.

• Drug activity, North Main Street, 8:52 a.m.

• Dog at large, Kingfisher Avenue, 10:15 a.m.

• Barking dog, King Street, 10:28 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 11:13 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Fourth Avenue East, 11:51 a.m.

• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 12:04 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Works Street, 12:10 p.m.

• Snow removal, East Brundage Lane, 12:14 p.m.

• Shots, Long Drive, 1:06 p.m.

• Dog at large, Omarr Avenue, 2:06 p.m.

• Alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 2:23 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 2:51 p.m.

• Medical, East Brundage Lane, 3:27 p.m.

• Child endangerment, Long Drive, 4:04 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, West Fifth Street, 4:51 p.m.

• Reckless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 5:44 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:26 p.m.

• Damaged property, Strahan Parkway, 6:41 p.m.

• K-9 request, Coffeen Avenue, 7:30 p.m.

• Drug-other, North Main Street, 7:41 p.m.

• Dispute all other, North Main Street, 9:34 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:16 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 11:50 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Assault-simple, Lane Lane, 10:49 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Big Goose Road, 11:22 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Highway 345, Parkman, 1:58 p.m.

• Accident, Beaver Creek Road, milepost 4, 3:51 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 5:10 p.m.

• Criminal entry, Coffeen Avenue, 6:52 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Railway, Ranchester, 7:14 p.m.

• Drug-other, Coffeen Avenue, 7:21 p.m.

• Welfare check, Wagon Box Road, Banner, 9:38 p.m.

• Harassment, North Park Road, 11:20 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Jay Thomas Blue, 55, Sheridan, DUI, open container by vehicle operator, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Melissa Jean Roush, 41, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, child endangering (felony), circuit court, arrested by SPD

• William Westley Hughes, 33, Sheridan, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 70

Female inmate count: 18

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4

Number of releases for the previous day: 5

February 8th, 2018

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

