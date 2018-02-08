‘Casual Conversations’ to focus on stagecoach routes

SHERIDAN — The next round of Casual Conversations in History will take place Feb. 14 beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the The Hub on Smith. The program will focus on stagecoach routes and the PK Ranch. Stagecoaches pulled by teams of horses once provided transportation and freight service across Wyoming and the West.

Join Helen Laumann for as she explores routes and stops across Sheridan County. She’ll also provide tidbits about the iconic PK Ranch. The event is free and open to the public. The Hub on Smith is located at 211 Smith St.