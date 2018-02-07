FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Local sport briefs

Lady Panthers fall to Lady Bolts

CLEARMONT — Thunder Basin’s sophomore team snapped the Arvada-Clearmont girls basketball team’s six-game winning streak with a 64-46 victory Tuesday night. The loss dropped the Lady Panthers to 13-5 overall. Ashlynn Fennema and Kristin Klaahsen paced AC with 14 points apiece, while McKenna Auzqui added 10 points.

The Lady Bolts quickly built a sizable cushion, leading 17-6 after one quarter. Another 17-point period put Thunder Basin ahead 34-17 at halftime. The Lady Panthers tallied 12 points in each of the game’s final two quarters, but the Lady Bolts kept their distance.

AC returns to conference play, where it’s 5-0 on the season, Thursday at Normative Services, Inc.

AC drops home game to Thunder Basin

CLEARMONT — Thunder Basin completed the sweep in Clearmont Tuesday as its boys sophomore team toppled Arvada-Clearmont 60-43. With the loss, the Panthers fell to 3-15 overall.

Tanner Klatt led AC with 13 points, and Clayton Auzqui chipped in nine.

The Panthers struggled to get the offense going and found themselves down 18-4 after the opening eight minutes. The Bolts built a 20-point lead, 34-14, at halftime, but AC cut into its deficit with an 18-point third quarter to make it 43-32 ahead of the game’s final stanza.

The Panthers will look for their first conference win Thursday when they travel to Normative Services, Inc.

