Commissioners dissolve water district, expand fire districts

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County commissioners approved resolutions to remove an inactive water district from the county and extend three of the county’s fire districts during Tuesday morning’s meeting.

Commissioner Steve Maier said the Big Goose Soldier Creek Water District was one of several water districts that became unnecessary when Sheridan County established the Sheridan Area Water Supply (SAWS) program in the late 1980s. The resolution the commissioners approved urged the board to dissolve the district as it has been inactive for years.

The commissioners also approved resolutions to expand three of the county’s fire districts in response to petitions by citizens who wanted to be included in those districts. The resolutions authorized two enlargements to the Sheridan Area Rural Fire District, two enlargements to the Story Fire District and one enlargement to the Big Horn Fire District.

Other Business:

Commissioners approved a proposal from Doug and Paige Sanders to rezone 4.2 acres of property west of Cox Valley Road from agricultural to rural residential. The commission ratified a letter supporting an application for funding by the Northern Wyoming Mental Health Care Center and a letter supporting funding to the Volunteers of America Northern Rockies to provide substance abuse treatment services.

Commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding between the Wyoming Department of Transportation and the Sheridan County Commission, which distributed responsibilities and funding requirements for a project to replace road signs around Sheridan County between those two groups.

Commissioners approved assignment of a lease between Cloud Peak Aviation, LLC and Cloud Peak Air Services, LLC, which allowed Bob Wallick Jr., who owns both entities, to transfer assets between LLCs.