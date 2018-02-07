Sheridan High School announces Gold Honor Roll students

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School officials recently released the names of students who earned a spot on the school’s first-semester Gold Honor Roll. The Gold Honor Roll consists of students who earn all As and are enrolled in at least five classes at Sheridan High School. The SHS Blue Honor Roll was published in Tuesday’s edition of The Sheridan Press.

Freshmen

Izak Aksamit, Addy Bolton, Alliah Bourne, Mackenzie Boyles, Fisher Burris, Brittney Charlson, Laina Bleu Chavez, Alexander Coon, Carter Dubberley, Maddox Dube, Riley Eccles, Melah Garwood, Elizabeth Green, Nicholas Hale, Tyler Hegy, Aria Heyneman, Megan Hoffmann, Micall Hoopes, Marguerite Hubert, Brayden James, Emilou Justice, Selina Kamran-Kohnjani, Emma Katschke, Lainey Konetzki, Julia Kutz, Aline Magelky, McKailyn Malles, Quinton Mangus, Bailee Mentock, Annie Mitzel, Kathryn Moran, Zane Myers, Hanna Needles, Piper O’Dell, Jadynn Outland, Paige Padilla, Victoria Pearce, Thomas Phillips, Alina Schoenfelder, David Standish, Ryan Steiner, Matthew Taylor, Tristan Thompson, Belle Turk, Katie Vrieswyk, Nicholas Walton, Kevin Woodrow

Sophomores

Michael Andersen, Elizabeth Arnold, Jacob Boint, Brock Bomar, Leah Bouley, Sylvia Brown, Olivia Chase, Lindsey Hall, Kairstyn Holden, Toby Jacobs, Truman Jones, Taylor Katschke, Margaret Kuehl, Katie Ligocki, Aspen Malkuch, Wesley Ndago, Kaleigh Padgett, Harry Redinger, Rikki Redman, Josiah Richards, Zoe Robison, Samantha Rogaczewski, Claire Schnatterbeck, Ryan Sessions, Clara Syring, Eric Taylor, Alicia Thoney, Braxton Tompkins, Sidney Wilson

Juniors

Elizabeth Braley, Marissa Brenneman, Jonathan Briggs, Cameron Brown, Emma Burton, William Card, Jordan Christensen, Parker Christensen, Heather Craig, Madison Garneau, Jade Gerstner, Taylor Greig, Ciara Johnson, Madelyn Morgan, Rachel Petersburg, Leila Redinger, Tobin Reynolds, Alec Riegert, Matthew Roma, Deana Sadrieva, Kimberly Solti

Seniors

Hunter Andersen, Kathryn Arneson, Blayne Baker, Ashley Beld, Skye Bensel, Quinton Brooks, Christopher Brown, Nina Charlson, Kirby Coe-Kirkham, Olivia Conrad, Bailey Coon, Jillian Destefano, Brooklyn Fields, Brian Gonda, Grace Gustafson, Emily Hooge, Emmalee Hoopes, Julian Johnston, Wyatt Linden, Thaddeus Lipke, Cooper Luhman, Emily Miller, Tristan Murdoch, Samara Ordahl, Kody Palmer, Brendan Phipps, Riley Rafferty, Pippin Robison, Aeriana Roth, Cassidy Schellinger, Mindy Songer, Olivia Thoney, Robert Welborn, Nicolas Welsh, Holly Willliams, Julianna Zulllig