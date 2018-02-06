Science Kids offering chance to build birdhouses

BIG HORN — Science Kids has invited children ages 7-12 to build birdhouses Saturday from 1-2:30 p.m. at The Brinton Museum.

The young carpenters will each build a bluebird/tree swallow house to be installed on the museum grounds. Each child will be provided with pre-cut and drilled pine planks, a snack and a “Bird Hero” certificate. Children will also be given the location of their particular box so they can check on the progress of its feathered inhabitants throughout the spring and summer.

The class size is limited to 12 children.

The cost is $5 per person and the fee will be donated to The Brinton for the construction of its walking trail, planned for this year. Register at https://bookeo.com/sciencekids.

The Brinton is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.