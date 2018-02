SHERIDAN — WyoSayNo, in cooperation with Real Resistance Wyoming, will host an informational meeting regarding the proposed ICE detention center in Uinta County. The meeting will address the storied history of Management Training Group, probable consequences of such a facility, as well as strategies for raising awareness and affecting change.

The meeting will be held in the Sheridan Fulmer Library’s Inner Circle, Feb. 15, at 6:30 p.m.