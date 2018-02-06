WGFD organizing meeting to discuss wildlife

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has organized a meeting in Sheridan to discuss the future of Wyoming’s wildlife.

Anyone can get involved and offer comments on wildlife and the WGFD as part of the project. Beginning in January, a random telephone survey of residents and nonresidents started. But given the importance of this issue, the WGFD staff will provide two more ways to ensure it hears from as many members of the public as possible.

An online forum is accessible at https://www.wildlifeforum.org. In addition, a public meeting will rake place Thursday from 6-9 p.m. at the Best Western Sheridan Center, located at 612 N. Main St.

All of the public input will shape a first-of-its-kind strategic plan that will be used by the WGFD for years to come, influencing how Wyoming’s fisheries, wildlife and public programs are managed.

“This is your chance to drive the future of Wyoming’s wildlife,” said Scott Talbott, director of the WGFD. “We want to offer as many opportunities to be involved so we hope you will attend a meeting or comment online.”