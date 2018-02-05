Liquor dealers dispute changes to city ordinances

SHERIDAN — Revisions to Sheridan’s liquor ordinances have renewed a debate about how strictly the city should regulate the sale of alcohol.

In early January, city attorney Brendon Kerns made changes to the liquor ordinances that he said were intended to correct drafting mistakes and clarify vagueness in certain sections. Kerns informed Anthony Wendtland, the attorney representing the Sheridan County Retail Liquor Dealers Association, of the changes, and Wendtland argued that the revisions would impose harsher requirements on license holders.

In a public letter to city council on Jan. 23, Wendtland requested that the revisions be tabled for 30 days to allow for negotiations between the SCRLDA and the city.

“These were not just clerical changes, they were substantive changes that changed what we believed was the city and the police chief’s commitments in the compromises that were made in [June],” Wendtland said.

The city’s liquor ordinances were overhauled last June after the Wyoming Legislature passed two laws that weakened regulations governing liquor establishments. Sheridan Police Chief Rich Adriaens was concerned with the prevalence of alcohol-related crime in the city and worked with former city attorney Greg Von Krosigk to rewrite city ordinances to resemble the stricter regulations in Gillette. The SCLRLDA called the proposed changes “heavy-handed” and negotiated with the city council to agree on reduced regulations that, they felt, imposed significant regulations on their business.

“It ended up being something neither side was thrilled about but it was much better than when we started,” Wendtland said.

Kerns said that the city chose not to enforce the new regulations immediately in order to give liquor dealers time to adjust to the new requirements imposed by the ordinances.

As the city moves to start enforcing these rules, Kerns said he made the revisions to clarify any potential uncertainty in the laws.

According to Adriaens, alcohol-related incidents are still a persistent issue in Sheridan and may have increased since June.

“We’re still working on statistics, but they haven’t changed much,” Adriaens said. “At first glance I think we’ve got a few more DUIs. The biggest change between this year and the last six months is we’ve had a real increase in extreme alcohol related incidents.”

Adriaens cited several incidents involving people with high BACs, including one case of public intoxication where a man was arrested with a BAC of .64 — eight times the legal limit. Until recently, Adriaens said, police have not been writing tickets to establishments that violate the new statutes to give them time to adjust.

Wendtland, however, said that blaming liquor dealers for the behavior of their patrons is unfair, and that the revisions to the section that lays out penalties for establishments that violate the ordinances will harshly punish licensees who may have made an honest mistake.

Though Chief Adriaens is not proposing any changes to the liquor ordinances, he said he supports Kerns’ revisions.

The matter will be presented to the city council during Monday’s meeting. Wendtland said the SCRDLA plans to again ask for the revisions to be tabled for 30 days. Chief Adriaens plans to present updated statistics about alcohol-related arrests.