AmeriCorp volunteer provides financial services for victims

SHERIDAN — Meeting the needs of those in crisis proves difficult with limited resources. Fortunately for the Advocacy and Resource Center in Sheridan, Vicky Fajardo wanted to help and partner organizations held the funds, making it possible for her to step in and fill a need.

“We want to go beyond just coming in here and receiving a service and that’s it,” said Rhonda Weber, ARC victim witness coordinator and victim advocate. “We want to do a total wraparound advocacy service.”

ARC works to provide holistic care for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and other forms of violence. What the current team ran out of time for, though, was financial support.

“I can’t sit down with someone, when we’re seeing over 500 people a year, and provide the whole scope of services besides what we already are doing,” Weber said. “It’s not that we don’t want to, we just don’t have that capacity.”

The ARC team consisted of four service providers, the executive director and an intern. This year, the organization filled the need of financial education for victims through Fajardo. The 19-year-old full-time Sheridan College student trained through the AmeriCorps system specifically for her current position with ARC.

The Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault and Serve Wyoming nonprofit groups provided the funding to AmeriCorps for a set amount of volunteers, who were then distributed throughout the state. The coalition applies for the volunteers, and advocacy organizations around the state like Sheridan’s apply for one or more of the volunteers available through the coalition.

This year, ARC applied for one volunteer. Due to the nature of the job, AmeriCorps allows ARC to interview potential candidates for the position.

When ARC employees decided on Fajardo, she trained for the job through AmeriCorps, focusing specifically on financial education for victims through a program established by Allstate. With that training, Fajardo will educate victims in financial literacy and stability — a feat many have yet to overcome in their lifetime.

“You have people who are doing a major change in their lives where they’re breaking free from abuse and then on top of that (they ask), ‘How am I going to do this all?’” Weber said.

Fajardo remains in the preparation stages of her year-long stay with ARC, as she aims to be fully equipped to help victims when the time comes to advocate for her first client. So far, Fajardo found success in acquiring a list of available financial services — often free — around Sheridan. She wants to ensure she’s fully versed in the services to help prepare the victims for each suggestion she presents.

The position is a win-win for ARC. Fajardo said she feels validated in her decision to earn a degree in human services, and the ARC staff finds peace in knowing they are improving services for their clients.

Weber and executive director Yvonne Swanson — who also started her career at ARC through AmeriCorps — remember the beginnings of the organization when the need greatly surpassed the resources available between the two of them. By seeking out volunteers like Fajardo, they ensure continued growth and improvement in the services offered by the nonprofit organization.

As Swanson eases into her new position as head of the organization, she and her team will continue to seek opportunities like the one filled by Fajardo to best serve those needing support in the community.